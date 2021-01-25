Tunisia extends nationwide curfew to curb spread of COVID-19

TUNIS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The Tunisian health ministry announced on Saturday that the nationwide curfew which forbids people from going out from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be extended to Feb. 14 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The current health situation is extremely serious in Tunisia … and we have no other way out than to strictly apply health protocols,” said Nissaf Ben Alaya, spokesperson of the health ministry, during a press conference.

The Tunisian government has imposed an array of strict preventive measures to fight the virus, including banning inter-province travels, demonstrations, fairs, and meetings.

Schools will resume classes on Jan. 25, but they have been asked to abide by the strict health protocols.

Moreover, people over the age of 65 are called upon to stay at home and only go out in cases of extreme necessity.

“If the indicators do not improve, other drastic measures can be taken, such as general lockdown, which would have even more dangerous economic and social repercussions,” Ben Alaya warned.

Tunisia recorded its highest 103 daily COVID-19 deaths on Friday. It also reported 2,389 cases on the same day, bringing the total tally in the North African country to 193,273. Enditem