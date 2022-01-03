Tunisia hosts a hunger strike by a detained Ennahda politician.

In Tunisia, a detained Ennahda politician goes on a hunger strike.

Noureddine El-Beheiry was hospitalized in a “very dangerous condition,” according to Ennahda.

TUNIS (Tunisia) –

According to a local human rights group, the detained deputy leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda party has been refusing food and medication in hospital.

Fathi al-Jari, the head of the Association for the Prevention of Torture, said he met with Noureddine El-Beheiry late Sunday at a hospital in Bizerte with a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights delegation.

“El-Beheiry, 63, is on a brutal hunger strike and refuses to take medicine,” al-Jari said.

“El-Beheiry told the delegation that he was transferred from Tunis [following his arrest]to the National Guard Center in Menzel Jamil [in Bizerte province], then to the Agricultural Vocational Training Center in Bizerte, where he was under house arrest, and later to Bizerte Hospital,” he said.

Al-Jari stated that Ennahda’s deputy leader “considers himself to be a victim of kidnapping” and has only one request: “hold his kidnappers accountable.”

El-Beheiry is “aware, but his health condition is fragile,” he said, adding that he is suffering from complications from a previous heart surgery.

Meanwhile, El-Beheiry’s lawyers filed a complaint with the Public Prosecution on Monday against President Kais Saied and Interior Minister Tawfiq Sharaf el-Din over the detention of the Ennahda deputy leader.

On Sunday evening, an Ennahda member said el-Beheiry was hospitalized in “extremely dangerous condition” and was “on the verge of death,” adding that “he has been without food, water, or medicine for three days.”

El-Beheiry was kidnapped and taken to an unknown location, according to the Ennahda Movement, which blamed the president and the interior minister for his disappearance.

El-Beheiry, a lawyer and politician, served as minister of justice from 2011 to 2013, and then as a minister accredited to the prime minister from 2013 to 2014.

On July 25, Tunisia’s president deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive power.

While he claims that his “exceptional measures” are being taken to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

*Mahmoud Barakat is the author of this piece.