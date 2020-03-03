Tunisia hosts Arab interior ministers’ conference for security cooperation

TUNIS, March 1 (Xinhua) — The 37th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council kicked off on Sunday in Tunis to discuss common interests in strengthening Arab security cooperation, reported Tunis Afrique Presse.

In his inaugural speech, Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh stressed the importance of joint Arab cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, cybercrime and illegal immigration.

“These crimes threaten Arab security, and further work is needed to develop means of fighting them,” Fakhfakh said.

He stressed the need to develop cooperation between various regional and international structures and organizations and set up a system of global governance in the field of security.

The prime minister said the fight against terrorism and organized crime is not only a matter of security treatment, but requires the adoption of a comprehensive educational, social, economic and media approach.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers Mohamed Ben Ali Koman stressed the need to deal with crimes including terrorism “which feeds on racist ideologies and misinterpretation of religion.”

Koman said the council will examine, during this 37th session, the creation of a team of Arab experts responsible for detecting terrorist threats and analyzing terrorist acts.

The session was attended by interior ministers of the Arab states, senior security delegations, and representatives of various Arab and international organizations.