Tunisia hosts Arab interior ministers council

TUNIS, March 1 (Xinhua) — Tunisian President Kais Saied received Arab interior ministers attending the 37th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council opened in Tunis on Sunday, according to a Tunisian presidency statement.

Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the honorary chairman of the Arab interior ministers council, described a meeting with the Tunisian president as one that “emphasized the deep-rooted Saudi-Tunisian ties”.

The 37th edition of the council is attended by high-level Arab security delegations as well as representatives of Arab and international organizations.

According to the council’s general secretariat, based in Tunis, the proceedings of this event will continue over two days and will discuss means to enhance joint Arab security cooperation.

The council is also discussing a host of issues, including efforts to combat terrorism and narcotics and prevention of crime.