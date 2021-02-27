Tunisia installs 5 isolation units at border crossing points

TUNIS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — As part of supporting Tunisia’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, five isolation units funded by the European Union have been installed at border crossing points, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported Wednesday.

The five isolation units cost around 300,000 U.S. dollars, it said.

“These units will accommodate suspected COVID-19 cases coming from abroad,” Tunisian Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said during a ceremony for the installation of one of these units at Tunis-Carthage Airport.

Mehdi explained that these units are equipped with sterilization and sanitary isolation rooms.

“A unit is installed at Tunis-Carthage Airport, three others at the border crossings between Tunisia and Algeria … and the last one in Dhehiba in Tataouine province,” TAP quoted the minister as saying.

“The installation of these units will strengthen preventive measures against COVID-19,” the minister added. Enditem