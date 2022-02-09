Tunisia is using “exceptional measures” to conceal secret detentions, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Tunisian authorities have not responded to the HRW allegations.

TUNIS, Tunisia (Reuters) – Tunisia is a North African country

Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned on Wednesday of a “dangerous escalation” in Tunisia’s use of extraordinary measures.

“The Tunisian authorities are concealing secret detentions under the guise of a state of emergency,” the New York-based rights group said in a statement.

“The cases of Fathi Beldi, a former Interior Ministry employee, and others demonstrate a dangerous escalation in the imposition of extraordinary measures under the state of emergency,” it continued.

The latest measures taken by Tunisian authorities are “alarming,” according to Salsabil Chellali, director of HRW in Tunisia.

“Failure to reveal a person’s detention location is an alarming step toward a lawless state that is in no way justified by the state of emergency, which has been repeatedly extended since 2015,” Chellali said.

“Immediately put an end to these arbitrary detentions or use the legal, fully transparent route to allow for a judicial challenge,” she said.

The Tunisian authorities could not be reached for comment.

President Kais Saied, on the other hand, has denied in the past that he intends to establish a dictatorial regime.

Noureddine Bhiri, the deputy leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda party, was detained by plainclothes police on December 31, before being taken to hospital on January 1.

3 following the deterioration of his health as a result of his hunger strike in protest of his arbitrary arrest.

Beldi and Bhiri were detained “near their homes, by plainclothes police, who forced them into their vehicle,” according to HRW.

“They were apprehended without a warrant and held in unknown locations.”

While Bhiri is in a hospital due to his deteriorating health, Beldi has been held in secret for more than a month,” the statement continued.

Beldi and Bhiri were arrested on suspicion of terrorism on January 3, according to Tunisian Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine.

The accusations were slammed by Ennahda as politically motivated.

Saied dismissed the government’s suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in July 2021, amid mounting public outrage over economic stagnation and political gridlock.

While Saied claims that his “extraordinary measures” were taken to “save” the country, critics accuse him of plotting a coup.

Ibrahim Mukhtar of Ankara contributed to this article.