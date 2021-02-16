Tunisia lists exemptions from compulsory quarantine for arrivals

TUNIS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Tunisian health ministry on Monday published a list to stipulate in which scenarios people entering the country will not be placed in compulsory quarantine.

According to the list, sick people who require urgent care with a medical certificate scheduling their reception in a public or private hospital inside the country do not have to stay in compulsory quarantine.

Other scenarios also include people with disabilities or suffering from a chronic illness, on the condition that they need support.

People entering the country on diplomatic missions can also be exempted from the quarantine.

The health ministry also underlined that all entries should have a negative PCR test result within 72 hours before take-off.

On Jan. 25, the Tunisian health ministry announced new measures for arrivals from abroad in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The new regulation entails that people traveling from abroad should take a compulsory quarantine for seven days in designated centers. Enditem