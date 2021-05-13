Tunisia offers interest-free loans, tax exemption to support coronavirus-hit small businesses

TUNIS, May 12 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi announced on Wednesday a series of measures to support small businesses severely damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his evening speech on state television Wataniya1, Mechichi said 5,000 interest-free loans worth 5,000 Tunisian dinars (1,828 U.S. dollars) each will be offered to small and medium-sized businesses affected by the pandemic, especially those directly related to the celebration of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

“Small artisans and traders will be exempt from taxes until the end of the current fiscal year, without penalties,” he noted.

