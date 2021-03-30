Tunisia reports 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 252,171 in total

TUNIS, March 30 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 252,171.

The death toll from the virus rose by 28 to 8,788, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,161, including 300 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 216,712, it added.

A total of 1,102,076 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry. Enditem