Tunisia reports 1,661 new COVID-19 cases, 202,323 in total

TUNIS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 1,661 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 202,323.

The death toll from the virus rose by 76 to 6,446, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 2,210 including 432 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 151,214, it added.

A total of 835,069 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry. Enditem