Tunisia reports 1,903 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

TUNIS, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The spread of COVID-19 continues in Tunisia, with 49 new domestic infections and seven imported cases during the last 24 hours, said Tunisian Ministry of Health on Friday.

It said in a statement that the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 1,903.

A total of 1,320 patients have recovered in Tunisia while 53 deaths were reported, according to the statement.

Tunisian authorities decided to temporarily close the most affected El Hamma delegation in Gabes province in southern Tunisia.

The objective was to curb the spread of the virus and to isolate all the infected cases.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict confinement measures shortly after the detection of coronavirus cases.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic. Enditem