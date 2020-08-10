Tunisia reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1,717 in total

TUNIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Ministry of Health reported on Monday 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 1,717.

“Following a total of 650 lab tests, 32 cases tested positive, of which 20 were new cases, including 17 local cases and three imported cases, and 12 were previously confirmed cases who were still infected with this virus,” said the ministry in a statement.

A total of 1,265 patients have recovered in Tunisia while 51 deaths were reported, according to the ministry statement.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict confinement measures shortly after the detection of coronavirus cases.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic. Enditem