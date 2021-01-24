Tunisia reports 2,041 new COVID-19 cases, 195,314 in total

TUNIS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Health Ministry on Saturday night reported 2,041 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 195,314.

The death toll from the virus rose by 62 to 6,154 in the North African country, the Ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 2,127, including 418 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries has reached 141,862, it added.

A total of 809,402 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to data issued by the Ministry.