Tunisia reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 223,549 in total

TUNIS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Health Ministry on Monday reported 305 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 223,549.

The death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 7,575, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,449, including 316 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 183,530, it added.

A total of 929,274 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry. Enditem