Tunisia reports 666 new COVID-19 cases, 231,964 in total

TUNIS, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 666 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 231,964.

The death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 7,942, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,116, including 268 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 196,945, it added.

A total of 972,664 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry. Enditem