Tunisia reports 713 new COVID-19 cases, 236,356 in total

TUNIS, March 5 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 713 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 236,356.

The death toll from the virus rose by 24 to 8,130, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,082, including 268 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 201,500, it added.

A total of 997,170 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry. Enditem