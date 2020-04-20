Tunisia reports 879 COVID-19 cases in total with 38 deaths

TUNIS, April 19 (Xinhua) — The Tunisian Ministry of Health reported on Sunday night 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infected to 879 in the country.

“Following a total of 766 lab tests, 39 cases tested positive, of which 13 were new cases and 26 were previously confirmed cases who were still infected with this virus,” said the ministry in a statement.

“Since March 2, the date of the first COVID-19 case in Tunisia, a total of 16,098 lab tests have been carried out in four laboratories,” said the statement.

So far, Tunisia has reported 38 deaths from the coronavirus. Enditem