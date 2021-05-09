Tunisia requests UNSC session to discuss Israeli escalation

TUNIS, Tunisia

Tunisia has asked for holding a UN Security Council session on Monday to discuss Israeli escalation in the Palestinian territories, particularly the occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said the request to hold a UN Security Council session was coordinated with Palestine and backed by China, the current chair of the council, Norway, Ireland, Vietnam, Saint Vincent, The Grenadines and Niger.

The statement said the session will discuss “Israel’s dangerous escalation and hostile practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly Jerusalem, and its violations in Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

According to the statement, the Tunisian request called for deliberations on the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians, its settlement plans, home demolitions and eviction of Palestinian families from their homes.

Tunisia is the only Arab member out of the 10 elected and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers at the beginning of this year.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs. Women were also targeted by Israeli forces, according to witnesses.

More than 290 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli forces since Friday.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara