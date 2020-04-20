Tunisia to extend general confinement until May 3

TUNIS, April 19 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh announced on Sunday evening that the general confinement across the country will be extended until May 3, as part of the preventive measures to confront the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The curfew will be carried out from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow more flexibility for Tunisians during the holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting in the Islamic calendar, which will start from April 24,” Fakhfakh said in his speech broadcast in the state television channel Watanya.

Earlier, Tunisian Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki said, while speaking on the private radio station Radio Med, that Tunisia has so far overcome the worst scenario in its fight against COVID-19.

“Continued efforts are required to stop the spread of the virus in the country,” Mekki stressed.

On March 20, Tunisian President Kais Saied decided to impose a general confinement across the country in order to confront the spread of COVID-19, and on March 31, Tunisian National Security Council decided to extend the general confinement for two more weeks starting from April 5. Enditem