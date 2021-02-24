Tunisian court announces provisional release of Nabil Karoui on 3.7-mln-USD bail

TUNIS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — A Tunisian court ordered on Wednesday the provisional release of Nabil Karoui, leader of the country’s second largest party, on bail of 10 million dinars (3.7 million U.S. dollars), Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.

“Karoui would be released from prison once the bail is paid to the State treasury,” said Mohsen Dali, head of the Information and Communication Office at the Court of Tunis.

On Dec. 24, 2020, the Tunisian judiciary arrested Karoui for his suspected involvement in money laundering and tax evasion.

Karoui, a media mogul, was arrested for the first time, on Aug. 23, 2019, after I Watch organization filed a complaint in 2016 that charged him with money laundering, tax evasion and fraud involving his brother Ghazi Karoui.

Karoui, while in prison, participated in the 2019 presidential election.

On Oct. 9, 2019, the Court of Cassation in Tunis ordered the release of Karoui for him to face incumbent President Kais Saied in the second round of the presidential election. Enditem