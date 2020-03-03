Tunisian expert hails China’s strong position to fight coronavirus

TUNIS, March 2 (Xinhua) — A Tunisian security expert said on Monday that his country stands in solidarity with China and its people who are fighting against COVID-19.

“Despite the negative effects of COVID-19 on the Chinese economy, this country is certainly ready to overcome the shock wave since it has proved its capacity to face greater challenges in the past,” Badra Gaaloul, president of Tunisia’s International Centre for Strategic, Security and Military Studies, told Xinhua.

As a strategic expert in military security, Gaaloul believes that China is in a strong position to win the battle against COVID-19.

“China will prove to everyone that it is able to defend itself … whose (daily) cases of recovery continue to far exceed those of infection or death,” she said.

China has also effectively mobilized its human and financial potentials to help many other countries affected by the epidemic, Gaaloul noted.

“This illustrates the nobility of the spirit at the height of Chinese power,” the Tunisian expert concluded. Enditem