Tunisian, French navies conduct joint drills

TUNIS, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The French and Tunisian naval forces on Friday conducted a joint military exercise off the northern Tunisian coast, the Tunisian defense ministry said in a statement.

The joint war game involved the Tunisian high-sea patrol vessel Syphax 611 and the French navy’s amphibious assault ship and helicopter carrier Le Dixmude L9015, read the statement.

The military drills aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of the two naval forces in combating illegal activities at sea and coordination in the field of maritime control.