Tunisian Islamist party agrees to grant confidence to new gov’t

TUNIS, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Tunisia’s Islamist party Ennahdha announced on Thursday that it will grant confidence to the new government of Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh.

The proposed composition of the new government is reasonable because it respects the voters’ will and representatives in parliament, said Rached Ghannouchi, president of the parliament and president of Ennahdha.

At a press briefing, Ghannouchi said Ennahdha, which has a majority of 54 seats in parliament, approves the final lineup of the proposed government.

“This government is composed of prominent figures in political parties,” he added.

After a meeting earlier in the day, the Tunisian parliament’s office decided to hold a plenary session on Feb. 26 for the vote of confidence in the new government.

Fakhfakh announced on Wednesday evening the final lineup of his proposed government.

The new cabinet is composed of 30 ministers and two secretaries of state. Enditem