Tunisian, Italian FMs discuss developments in Libya

TUNIS, Tunisia

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio held talks in Rome on developments in Libya, according to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

A ministry statement said the discussions focused on “coordination between the two countries on the Libyan file, especially in light of the positive developments in [Libya]”.

According to the statement, Di Maio described Tunisia as “a strategic partner for Italy” and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the North African country in all fields.

On March 15, Libya’s new unity government headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was sworn in by the Libyan Parliament.

Libyans hope the government will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011.

The war was exacerbated when warlord Khalifa Haftar, supported by several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and France, carried out a military onslaught to topple the Tripoli-based internationally recognized government for control of the North African country.

*Writing by Ibrahim Mukhtar in Ankara