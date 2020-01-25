Tunisian president, German FM discuss Libyan crisis

TUNIS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Tunisian President Kais Saied discussed Libyan developments during a meeting with visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday, according to a statement by the presidency.

Saied reiterated that the solution to the Libyan crisis should be based on the agreement of all its factions away from any foreign interference.

Tunisia voiced commitment not to interfere in Libya’s internal affairs and to working on finding peaceful solutions to end the bloodshed in the neighboring war-torn country.

Maas also stressed the need for a political solution in achieving security, not only in Libya but in the entire region as well.

He praised “Tunisia’s important role in achieving durable stability in Libya.” Enditem