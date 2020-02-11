Tunisian president not to attend African Union summit over health problem

TUNIS, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — The Tunisian presidency said on Friday that President Kais Saied will not participate in the upcoming African Union summit held in Ethiopia’s capital Adis Ababa, citing a health problem.

“On the recommendation of his doctor, the President will remain in complete rest for a period of four days starting Friday,” said a presidency statement.

Saied has appointed acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabri Bachtobji to represent him at the 33rd African Union Summit scheduled for Feb. 9- 10.