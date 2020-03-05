Tunisian president opens int’l aerospace, defense exhibition

TUNIS, March 4 (Xinhua) — Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday inaugurated the International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (IADE) in the southeastern Tunisian city of Djerba.

Organized for the first time in Tunisia, IADE brought together more than 100 international companies specialized in the aeronautical, civil and military aviation industries.

The event, attended by Tunisian, Arab and foreign senior officials, began with an air show by the Tunisian Air Force with the participation of foreign forces, Xinhua correspondent said.

The 100 exhibitors taking part in the event, to continue until March 8, are showcasing products in the presence of more than 40 Arab and foreign delegations representing the United States, France, Britain, Turkey, Pakistan and Russia among others.

In an inaugural speech, Saied said this event will open up new opportunities for investment, exchange of know-how and to be updated on the latest developments in the field of aviation and defense.