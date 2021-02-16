Tunisian president receives UN envoy to Libya

TUNIS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Tunisian President Kais Saied received on Monday Jan Kubis, UN secretary-general special envoy for Libya and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), in Tunisian capital Tunis.

According to the Tunisian presidency, Saied renewed his congratulations to the UN official for having assumed responsibility in Libya in this delicate situation, affirming his confidence in his success in his duties.

“Libya has just entered a new stage in its history, following the latest political agreements,” Saied said.

The Tunisian president expressed Tunisia’s dispositions “to use all its means in order to contribute to the success of this stage.”

“The success of the UN mission is synonymous with the success of Libya, Tunisia and the whole region,” he added.

The new UN envoy to Libya, who is making his first high-level meeting since taking office, praised the role played by Tunisia and its contribution to the latest political compromises in Libya via the organization of the first round of inter-Libyan dialogue in Nov. 2020.

Kubis also said he was determined to continue consultations with the Tunisian authorities and to take advantage of his experience in order to find a definitive political solution to the current crisis, which will promote the stability and unity of Libya. Enditem