TUNIS, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Tunisian security forces arrested a suspect who admitted to belonging to the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

“The suspect was very active on the web by using coded applications,” a ministry statement said

He was specialized in the manufacture of explosives and the preparation of poisons, the statement added.

The suspect has been referred to judicial bodies for legal procedures. Enditem