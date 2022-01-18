The wife of Tunisia’s Ennahda leader claims there was a plot to assassinate him.

The wife of Tunisia’s Ennahda leader claims that her husband is being targeted for assassination.

Saida Akremi, on the other hand, refused to reveal any information about the alleged assassination plot.

Bhairi, the deputy leader of Ennahda, has been placed under house arrest in Tunisia on “terrorism-related charges.”

Prosecutors in Tunisia accuse Bhairi of issuing false identity documents to a Syrian couple while he was minister of justice, with one of the individuals previously linked to terrorist cases outside of Tunisia.

Tunisian President Kais Saied’s website has been accused of “demonizing” Akremi’s husband.

Bhairi foresaw his assassination and wrote about it, she told a symposium in Tunis, Tunisia.

According to defense lawyer Samir Dilou, Tunisian authorities detained Bhairi in a deserted area for more than four hours in an attempt to issue an arrest warrant.

He added, “After they failed, they put him under house arrest.”

According to the Ennahda party, which is the largest bloc in Tunisia’s now-suspended parliament, the allegations against Bhairi are “politicized.”

On July 25, Tunisia’s president toppled the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive power.

While Saied claims that his “exceptional measures” are meant to “save” the country, his critics accuse him of plotting a coup.

This article was written by Ahmed Asmar*.