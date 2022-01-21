Tunisia’s Ennahda party has demanded a judicial investigation into a protester’s death.

The Ennahda party in Tunisia has demanded a judicial investigation into the death of a protester.

Rhida Bouziane died five days after being injured at an anti-government rally on the 11th anniversary of the revolution.

On Thursday, Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement called for a judicial investigation into the death of Rhida Bouziane, who was critically injured during an anti-government protest and later died in a hospital.

The party’s spokesman, Emad al-Houmairi, called for a judicial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Bouziane, 59, who was seriously injured while participating in a demonstration on Friday.

Bouziane died five days later in a hospital from his injuries and severe brain damage, according to him.

Al-Houmairi, whose party holds the most seats in Tunisia’s now-suspended parliament, blamed the Tunisian authorities for his death, alleging that security forces used force against demonstrators.

Ennahda has yet to receive a response from Tunisia’s government.

A Tunisian court announced the start of an investigation into Bouziane’s death on Wednesday, ordering a forensic examination of his body to determine the cause of death.

Thousands of demonstrators marked the 11th anniversary of Tunisia’s revolution, which deposed longtime leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and emphasized the country’s return to democracy after Kais Saied’s power grab.

On July 25, last year, Tunisian President Saied deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority.

While he claims his “exceptional measures” are intended to “save” the country, critics accuse him of plotting a coup.

