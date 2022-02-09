Tunisia’s foreign minister supports the judicial council’s dissolution.

According to Othman Jerandi, the President’s decision is part of the ongoing rectification of the democratic process.

TUNIS (Tunisia) –

The president of Tunisia disbanded the country’s Supreme Judicial Council on Tuesday, and Tunisia’s foreign minister endorsed it.

In a meeting with ambassadors from G-7 countries in Tunisia and a representative from the UN Human Rights Commission, Othman Jerandi stated that the decision to dissolve the judicial council is part of the continuation of the rectification of the democratic process launched by President Kais Saied on July 25, 2021.

He explained that the decision was made to facilitate the planned judicial reform, which aims to create a politically neutral and independent judicial structure in the country.

Saied announced plans to dissolve the council on Sunday. The council is an independent constitutional body tasked with ensuring the independence of the judiciary, holding judges accountable, and granting them professional advancement.

Saied claimed that the council has “become a thing of the past,” accusing it of becoming a place “where positions and appointments are sold according to loyalties.”

Tunisian security forces blocked employees from entering the council’s headquarters on Monday.

After mounting public outrage over economic stagnation and political paralysis, Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority in July.

While Saied claims his “exceptional measures” were taken to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

Tunisia has been regarded as the only Arab country to successfully complete a democratic transition, including Egypt, Libya, and Yemen, where popular revolutions toppled ruling regimes.

