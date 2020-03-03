Tunisia’s health ministry announces 1st confirmed COVID-19 case

TUNIS, March 2 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Minister of Health Abdellatif Mekki on Monday confirmed the first case infected with the novel coronavirus in Tunisia.

During a press briefing in the capital Tunis, Mekki said the infected patient is a Tunisian in his forties, who returned from Italy by sea on Feb. 27.

“The first symptoms surfaced on Feb. 29, two days after his arrival,” added the minister.

The health minister stressed that his department “will take care of the patient’s family, his close entourage as well as anyone on board the boat in question.” Enditem