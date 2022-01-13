Due to his deteriorating health, Tunisia’s hunger-striking lawmaker was admitted to hospital.

Due to his deteriorating health, Tunisia’s hunger-striking lawmaker has been admitted to hospital.

Mahbouba Ben Dhifallah went on a hunger strike in December.

26, demonstrating against ‘autocracy’s’ suppression of opposition voices.’

A hunger-striking Tunisian lawmaker was transferred to a hospital on Thursday due to her deteriorating health, as she protested the country’s president’s recent power grab, which critics have dubbed a “coup.”

Mahbouba Ben Dhifallah, a member of the Ennahdha party, began a hunger strike on December 1, according to the “Citizens Against Coup” movement.

26 and other activists are protesting the country’s “autocracy” and attempts to silence the opposition, according to them.

The movement, which is leading protests against Tunisian President Kais Saied’s decision to depose the government, suspend parliament, and assume executive power on July 25, has proposed a road map to break the political impasse by holding presidential and parliamentary elections in the second half of this year.

Critics accuse Saied of staging a “coup” despite his claim that the “exceptional measures” he took were taken to “save” the country.

Authorities will bear full responsibility if Ennahdha’s deputy chief Noureddine El-Beheiry, who is also on a hunger strike, is harmed, Ennahdha said on Wednesday.

As a result of the arrest, his health deteriorated, and on January 31, he was admitted to the hospital.

This article was written by Ahmed Asmar.