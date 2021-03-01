Tunisia’s Islamist party organizes demonstration amid tight security measures

TUNIS, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Amid tight security measures, a massive demonstration was organized on Saturday in Tunisian capital Tunis by the Islamist Ennahdha (Renaissance) party, the first majority party in the Tunisian parliament.

Thousands of Ennahdha supporters, coming from different provinces of the country, took part in the demonstration in downtown Tunis.

The protesters moved towards Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main avenue of the Tunisian capital, described by the Tunisians as the avenue of the revolution.

According to Ennahdha leader Rached Ghannouchi, the demonstration was placed under the sign of “national unity, respect for the constitution, political stability and dialogue.”

In a speech at Bourguiba Avenue, Ghannouchi said his country “needs reforms.”

Ennahdha leader hoped that “the next step will see the establishment of the Constitutional Court.”

It’s noteworthy that Tunisia has known, for more than a month, one of the most serious political crises in its history following a constitutional conflict at the top of the executive power, between the head of government Hichem Mechichi and president Kais Saied.

Saied criticized the cabinet reshuffle proposed by Mechichi on Jan. 16. According to the president, some of the proposed names are involved in conflict of interest and corruption cases. Enditem