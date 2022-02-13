Tunisia’s president has approved the formation of a new interim Supreme Judiciary Council.

Tunisia’s president has approved the establishment of a temporary Supreme Judiciary Council.

According to the president, the Supreme Judicial Council was disbanded in order to end impunity.

Tunisia is located in the North African country of Tunisia.

Tunisia’s president signed a decree on Saturday creating a temporary Supreme Judiciary Council to replace the current body.

According to a statement released by the Tunisian presidency, “the Supreme Judicial Council was dissolved to end impunity and an interim council was brought in place.”

“A sacred duty and one of the legitimate demands of the Tunisian people is fair justice and fair accountability,” he said.

Last week, Saied said he would issue a decree dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council.

Within the scope of its powers, the council is known as a constitutional institution that ensures the proper functioning of the judiciary and its independence in accordance with the provisions of the Tunisian Constitution and international conventions.

*Beyza Binnur Donmez wrote the article.