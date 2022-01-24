Tunisia’s president’s office director has resigned.

Nadia Okasha says she’s stepping down due to “fundamental differences.”

Tunisian President Kais Saied’s office director resigned on Monday.

Nadia Okasha announced her resignation on Facebook, citing “fundamental differences.”

She didn’t go into any more detail about why she’d resigned.

Tunisian authorities did not respond to the news with a statement.

Saied deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive power on July 25, 2021.

While he claims that his “exceptional measures” are being taken to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.