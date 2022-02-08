Tupac Shakur’s death has sparked a slew of conspiracy theories.

Tupac Shakur’s death has spawned a slew of conspiracy theories.

TUPAC Shakur was shot and killed in 1996, but conspiracy theories persist that he is still alive.

We take a look at those theories that haven’t gone away more than two decades after his death.

Lesane Parish Crooks, the son of Afeni Shakur, a former Black Panther activist, was born on June 16, 1971.

Tupac or 2Pac was his stage name.

The rap star’s albums All Eyez On Me and Greatest Hits are among the best-selling albums in the United States, and he hails from Harlem, New York City.

The artist, who has sold over 75 million records, is consistently voted one of the greatest of all time in polls.

He became involved in the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop feud between Bad Boy Records in New York and Death Row Records in Los Angeles.

Tupac was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on the night of September 7, 1996, while on his way to a show at Club 662.

Suge Knight, the owner of Death Row Records, was driving and 2Pac was riding shotgun in the front seat as they led a convoy of cars.

At 11:15 p.m., a shooter in a white Cadillac pulled up alongside Tupac’s BMW at a traffic light and opened fire.

The actor was struck four times, in the chest, arm, and thigh, and died six days later.

Tupac and his entourage had just watched boxer Mike Tyson fight Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand casino a few hours before.

After Pac threw the first punch, Tupac and his crew – some of whom were linked to LA gang The Bloods – attacked Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson in the lobby.

Tupac died of his injuries on September 13th.

According to a new Netflix documentary, Tupac’s killer was gang member Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson.

Duane Keith Davis, also known as Keefe D, the alleged murderer’s uncle, confessed to being in the car that committed the 1996 drive-by shooting.

He explains in the docuseries Unsolved, the Tupac and Biggie Murders that his nephew sought vengeance after being beaten up by the renowned rapper and his entourage.

“I gave it to Dre and Dre was like ‘no, no, no,’ and Lane was like – popped the dudes,” he said of the murder.

Yes, he is, according to rumors – but is it all a big hoax?

Tupac’s Nike trainers could prove he’s still alive, according to The Sun, after the stylish star was seen twice wearing shoes that didn’t come out until AFTER he was shot…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.