Turkey: 1 more PKK terrorist surrenders

ANKARA

One more PKK terrorist surrendered in Turkey thanks to persuasion efforts by the country’s security forces, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the terrorist, who escaped from the group through persuasion efforts of gendarmerie and police teams, had joined the PKK in 2009 and was active in Iraq and Iran.

With the latest surrender, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2021 has risen to 58.

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk