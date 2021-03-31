Turkey: 2 PKK suspects trying to flee to Greece nabbed

EDIRNE, Turkey

Two PKK terror suspects trying to flee to Greece were arrested in northwestern Turkey, a security source said on Wednesday.

The suspects were nabbed by border troops in the Ipsala district of Edirne province, said the source, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects, identified only by the initials B.A. and E.A., were facing trial for being members of the PKK terror group, the source added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

* Writing by Havva Kara Aydin