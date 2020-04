ADANA, Turkey

Turkish police seized 3,000 liters of bootleg ethyl alcohol on Thursday in an operation in the southern Adana province.

Following an intel received by provincial police headquarters, security units raided a warehouse located in Seyhan district.

Police confiscated 3,000 liters of ethyl alcohol inside water tanks.

A suspect was arrested at the scene by police forces.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan