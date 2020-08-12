Turkey: 4 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces

VAN / ANKARA, Turkey

At least four PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in Turkey, local authorities said Tuesday.

A PKK/KCK terrorist, identified by the initials B.K., surrendered to security teams in the Cizre district of Sirnak province after being persuaded by police officers of southeastern Van and Sanliurfa provinces.

The Van Security Directorate, in a written statement, said efforts are going on to convince the PKK/KCK terrorists, operating on behalf of YPG/PYD terror group in Syria, to surrender. The statement said B.K. had joined the PKK/KCK in 2014.

“B.K. surrendered to our officers in Sirnak’s Cizre district. The member of the terror group was arrested by judicial authorities after investigation documents were prepared against him/her,” added the statement.

Separately, the Interior Ministry announced that three PKK terrorists, two of whom were a mother and a son, surrendered to the security forces as a result of persuasion efforts.

It was determined that the surrendered mother joined the terrorist organization in 2015.

The ministry announced that a total of 128 terrorists have turned themselves in to Turkish security forces in 2020.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

* Writing by Merve Gul Aydogan and Jeyhun Aliyev