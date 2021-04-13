Turkey: 8 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested

ADANA, Turkey

At least eight Daesh/ISIS suspects were arrested in anti-terror operations across Turkey, a security source said on Tuesday.

Gendarmerie teams in the southern Adana province arrested a suspect in the Ceyhan district and seized an unlicensed shotgun, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a separate operation, police in the northwestern Kocaeli province arrested six Daesh/ISIS operatives and seized a large amount of digital material.

In an operation in the eastern Van province, one Daesh/ISIS terror suspect who tried to enter the country illegally was caught in Saray district on the Iranian border, said the governorship.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the outfit multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin in Ankara