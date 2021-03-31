Turkey: 9 far-left terror suspects arrested

IZMIR, Turkey

Police arrested nine suspects for their alleged links to the far-left DHKP-C terror group in western Turkey on Wednesday, according to security sources.

The suspects were arrested in the Aegean Izmir province during an operation of the anti-terror and intelligence units, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Police are searching for the suspect who has not yet been detained.

Earlier, arrest warrants were issued for 10 suspects accused of accommodating DHKP-C terrorists in their residences, recruiting people for the terror group, and proving financial support.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, which martyred a Turkish security guard.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.