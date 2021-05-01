Turkey: 90-year-old woman learns to write her name

DENIZLI, Turkey

A 90-year-old Turkish woman has proven that it’s never too late for school.

Ismi Arslan, who has seven children and 19 grandchildren, recently learned to write her name after attending an adult literacy course.

Arslan, who lives in the Civril town of the western province of Denizli, learned how to read and write in two months.

She told reporters that her father could not send her to school because of financial difficulties.

“It is very nice to write my name and surname, there is no age limit to learn,” she said.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar