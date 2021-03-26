Turkey aim to keep up great start to World Cup quals

ANKARA

The Turkish national team will meet Norway in their second match of the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After starting the qualifiers with a 4-2 win over the Netherlands at home, the Turkish national football team now looks to seal their second win in the group against Norway, which defeated Gibraltar 3-0 in their opening game.

The Group G game will kick off at the La Rosaleda stadium in Spain’s Malaga over travel restrictions in Norway amid the novel coronavirus, starting at 8 p.m local time (1700 GMT) on Saturday.

In the other Group G games, Latvia will face the Netherlands, while Montenegro will take on Gibraltar.

Turkey have 223 victories, 140 draws, and 224 defeats in 587 matches so far.

Having scored a total of 779 goals, Turkey conceded 839 goals in these games.

Turkey squad:

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok (Medipol Basaksehir), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce), Gokhan Akkan (Caykur Rizespor)

Defenders: Zeki Celik (Lille), Abdulkerim Bardakcı (Ittifak Holding Konyaspor) Caner Erkin (Fenerbahce), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Ozan Kabak (Liverpool), Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Umut Meras (Le Havre)

Midfielders: Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion), Taylan Antalyali, Emre Kilinc (Galatasaray), Dorukhan Tokoz (Besiktas), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce), Orkun Kokcu (Feyenoord), Yusuf Yazici (Lille), Halil Akbunar (Goztepe), Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan), Deniz Turuc (Medipol Basaksehir)

Forwards: Burak Yilmaz (Lille), Enes Unal (Getafe), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Cenk Tosun (Besiktas)