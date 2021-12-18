Turkey and Armenia, according to a former Armenian parliamentarian, have a new window of opportunity.

A former Armenian parliamentarian claims that Turkey and Armenia are on the verge of a new window of opportunity.

According to Styopa Safaryan, Armenians see the term “Zangezur corridor” as a policy of strangling Armenia.

YEREVAN, ARMENIAN REPUBLIC OF ARMENIAN REPUBLIC

Despite Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the Karabakh War, which ended in November 2020, a former Armenian parliamentarian has stated that a new window of opportunity has opened in relations between Yerevan and Ankara.

After the recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was facing domestic difficulties, according to Styopa Safaryan, a member of the center-right Heritage party.

“Pashinyan is attempting to demonstrate that Turkey is sending a positive signal so that a common agenda can be formed.

He’s making these statements knowing exactly how people feel on the ground […],” he said.

He went on to say that the Zangezur corridor, which will connect Turkey, Nakhchivan, and Azerbaijan, is the most sensitive issue on the normalization agenda.

According to Safaryan, some Armenian circles interpreted the corridor’s opening as a political strangling of Armenia.

Without using the term “Zangezur Corridor,” he claimed that Turkey would benefit greatly from the opening of these roads.

“The Armenian-Turkish dialogue will be over if this [corridor]expression is used,” Safaryan said.

The corridor’s route and mode of transportation have been a source of contention between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics at odds since the 1990s.

After nearly three decades of illegal Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and approximately 300 settlements and villages in the second Karabakh War in 2020.