Turkey and Qatar have signed 15 new agreements to strengthen their bilateral relations.

Trade, investment, development, culture, diplomacy, and health are among the topics covered by agreements.

Turkey and Qatar signed 15 new agreements on Tuesday to expand their cooperation.

The signing ceremony of 12 agreements in various areas, including trade, investment, development, culture, youth, sports, diplomacy, health, religious affairs, and the media, was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on disaster and emergency management, as well as an agreement to establish institutional cooperation between Turkey’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum and Qatar’s Doha Forum.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed by Turkey’s Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) and the Qatar Development Bank.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Turkish Standards Institute (TurkStat) and the Qatar General Organization for Standardization.

The Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey and the Qatari Businessmen’s Association signed another memorandum of understanding.

Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s leading news organization, and Qatari News Agency are also expected to sign a media cooperation agreement.

Erdogan and Al Thani are expected to attend the 7th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee after the signing ceremony.

Erdogan was welcomed by Al Thani with an official ceremony, and the two met one-on-one at the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.

On Monday, Erdogan arrived in Doha, Qatar, for a two-day working visit at Al Thani’s invitation.