Turkey and Qatar have signed 15 new agreements to strengthen their bilateral relations.

Trade, investment, development, culture, diplomacy, and health are all covered by agreements.

Turkey and Qatar signed 15 new agreements on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The signing ceremony for 12 agreements in various areas, including trade, investment, development, culture, youth, sports, diplomacy, health, religious affairs, and the media, was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on disaster and emergency management as well as an agreement to establish institutional cooperation between Turkey’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum and Qatar’s Doha Forum.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Turkey’s Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) and Qatar’s Development Bank.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Turkish Standards Institute (TurkStat) and the Qatar General Organization for Standardization.

The Qatari Businessmen’s Association and the Turkish Presidency’s Investment Office signed another memorandum of understanding.

Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s leading news organization, and Qatari News Agency are also expected to sign a media cooperation agreement.

Erdogan and Al Thani are expected to attend the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee’s seventh meeting following the signing ceremony.

Erdogan had been welcomed by Al Thani with an official ceremony, and the two had a one-on-one meeting at the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.

Erdogan arrived in Doha, Qatar’s capital, on Monday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Tamim Al Thani.