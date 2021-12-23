Turkey and Qatar have signed an agreement to jointly operate Kabul Airport.

Turkey and Qatar have agreed to operate Kabul Airport together.

According to diplomatic sources, a joint committee of Turkish and Qatari officials will meet to discuss a deal with the interim Afghan government.



Diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that Turkey and Qatar had agreed to jointly operate Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Turkish and Qatari companies to operate the airport in collaboration on the basis of equal partnership after talks between committees from both countries, according to Anadolu Agency sources.

The MoU was signed during Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Doha for the seventh Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee Meeting on December 7, according to sources.

A joint committee of Turkish and Qatari officials will travel to Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, to discuss the deal with the country’s interim government, as well as the Afghan side’s demands and expectations.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul in August, flights were halted, and US troops destroyed equipment and a radar system at the facility before leaving the country.